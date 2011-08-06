Anonymous: Hacked U.S. Law Enforcement

CHEAT SHEET
The hacker collective Anonymous says it has responded to arrests of its members by hacking 70 U.S. law-enforcement websites. The group claims to have stolen 10 gigabytes of data, including emails, credit-card details, and other information. “We are releasing a massive amount of confidential information that is sure to [embarrass], discredit and incriminate police officers across the U.S.,” said the group. The websites of many sheriffs' offices in the Southern and central United States are unavailable or wiped clean of content. When the Associated Press called the media company that services many of the sites, a man hung up and then disconnected the phone.