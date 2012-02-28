Anonymous Hackers Nabbed

CHEAT SHEET
Interpol has announced that 25 suspected members of the hacking group Anonymous have been arrested throughout Europe and South America. The arrests in Argentina, Colombia, and Spain were nabbed by national law enforcers working under Interpol’s Latin American Working Group of Experts on Information Technology Crime. Most recently, Anonymous has been at the center of WikiLeaks’ latest release of “Shadow CIA” emails. The hacking collective is believed to be the original source of the documents being released by WikiLeaks.