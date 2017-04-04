Another Black Employee Sues Fox News for Racial Discrimination

A third employee has sued Fox News alleging racial discrimination. Monica Douglas, a payroll staffer who is black, said in her lawsuit that the network’s longtime and recently fired comptroller Judith Slater repeatedly hurled racial slurs at her. The lawsuit alleges that Slater showed “an unwillingness to even be near black people,” and told Douglas that she should not complain to HR because “I am HR.” Slater was fired last month for what was described as “abhorrent behavior.” At the time, Fox said it took action to terminate Slater “within two weeks after this being brought to our attention.” But Douglas’s court filing pushes back on that assertion. She claims she first brought the alleged misconduct to the attention of the network’s general counsel, Dianne Brandi, in 2014.
"We take complaints of this nature very seriously and took prompt and effective remedial action in terminating Judy Slater before Ms. Brown, Ms. Wright and Ms. Douglas sued in court and even before Ms. Wright and Ms. Douglas complained through their lawyer," a Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. "There is no place for conduct like this at Fox News, which is why Ms. Slater was fired."