Another Climber Dies on Mount Everest

A 61-year-old American climber on Monday became the eleventh person to be declared missing or dead on Mount Everest this climbing season, according to a Nepalese official. Christopher John Kulish reportedly died while descending the summit. Officials have said that many of the deaths on Everest in recent weeks were caused by exhaustion, as a record 381 people have been allowed to scale the summit from Nepal this year. In total, 5,000 people have reached the summit, and 300 climbers have died on the mountain.