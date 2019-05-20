Fifth Migrant Child, a Guatemalan Teenager, Dies in U.S. Custody

A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died in U.S. custody Monday in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection. Officials said they found the boy “un-responsive” during a welfare check Monday morning after he was apprehended in Texas on May 13. The boy was waiting for Office of Refugee Resettlement placement at Weslaco Border Patrol Station on Sunday. His cause of death is not yet known, and the agency is not releasing his identity at this time. The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, the Guatemalan government, and Congress have been notified of the incident. “The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saddened by the tragic loss of this young man and our condolences are with his family,” Acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders said in a statement. “CBP is committed to the health, safety, and humane treatment of those in our custody.” This comes after a number of Guatemalan nationals have died in U.S. custody after reaching the border. According to The New York Times, this is the fifth migrant child to have died in U.S. custody since December.