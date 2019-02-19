Another Immigrant Dies in Border Patrol Custody: Report

A 45-year-old undocumented immigrant reportedly died while in Border Patrol custody Monday, marking the third person who has died in Border Patrol since December. According to USA Today, the immigrant—originally from Mexico–crossed into the U.S. through the Texas border and was arrested by a local police department. He reportedly requested medical help upon being apprehended, was taken to a hospital, and “was cleared” for release to Border Patrol officials. One day after, the immigrant reportedly requested medical attention again and was diagnosed with “cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure.” According to Customs and Border Protection, he remained at the hospital until his death Monday morning. The immigrants cause of death reportedly remains unknown, and his identity has not been released. “This loss of life is tragic,” CPB spokesman Andrew Meehan reportedly said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones. CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe and humane treatment of those within the care of our custody.” This comes after an eight and a seven-year-old, both from Guatemala, recently died in custody after crossing over the U.S. border.
