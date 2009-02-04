(Another) Miley Cyrus Scandal

Miley Cyrus has a leaking problem: The teen star is racking up negative headlines again after a personal photo showing her and her friends pulling back their eyelids in a slant-eye pose found its way to the Internet. The Organization of Chinese Americans, an organization that advances the social and political welfare of Asian Pacific Americans, is calling on the singer-actress to apologize. “Not only has Miley Cyrus and the other individuals in the photograph encouraged and legitimized the taunting and mocking of people of Asian descent, she has also insulted her many Asian Pacific American friends,” said executive director George Wu. After the Disney star’s scantily clad Vanity Fair cover debacle and leaks of her personal MySpace pictures featuring her in nothing but underwear, one would think the teenager would avoid cameras at all costs.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10