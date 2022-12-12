CHEAT SHEET
Another Moscow Shopping Mall Goes Up in Flames
A huge fire swept through a shopping mall on the eastern outskirts of Moscow on Monday just days after a similar blaze. The latest incident took place at a complex in Balashikha, with the fire starting in a storage area before billowing out into other areas of the building. A guard at the mall was hospitalized after inhaling dangerous fumes. Officials say they believe the fire began after heavy rainfall in Moscow caused a short circuit in the mall. It comes after a massive fire at another mall near the Russian capital left a guard dead on Friday. The blaze at the MEGA mall in Khimki, on the northwestern edge of Moscow, was blamed on welding that allegedly did not meet safety regulations.