Another of Brad Pitt’s Daughters Appears to Be Dropping His Last Name
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Vivienne, has asked to have her father’s surname removed from the playbill for a Broadway musical she is working on as a producer’s assistant, according to Entertainment Tonight, which published photos of the Playbill in question that list the A-list nepo baby simply as “Vivienne Jolie.” The decision follows her sister Shiloh’s move to legally drop “Pitt” from her own name—as well as recent reporting that suggests a third Jolie-Pitt sister, Zahara, is also introducing herself sans her father’s last name. Pitt, 60, split from Jolie in 2016, with accusations of abuse flying in the years since the pair’s acrimonious breakup—including a now-infamous trip on a private jet in which Pitt allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” according to a legal filing. A source close to the Academy Award winner downplayed the situation in a statement to ET, saying: “Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children. This situation is upsetting to him, and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family.”