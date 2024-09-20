Another Woman Accuses Dodi Al-Fayed’s Father of Sexual Assault
GROWING IN NUMBERS
Another woman has accused deceased former Harrods owner and Princess Diana’s friend Mohamed Al-Fayed, who was also the father of her last boyfriend, Dodi, of sexual assault, joining more than 20 others who posthumously accused the billionaire in a BBC documentary. The victim, who was not identified by the BBC, was a former Harrods employee who worked for al-Fayed in the 2000s. The victim said she was assaulted by the company’s owner in 2007 after he called her to a private meeting at his apartment—after only meeting her at work meetings twice before. The victim finally reported the assault to the Metropolitan Police in 2023. She told the BBC they were close to arresting the billionaire before his death that August. Before his death, al-Fayed was an Egyptian-born business magnate who built up an empire of properties including the Hotel Ritz in Paris and Fulham Football Club in London. Al-Fayed was also the father of Dodi al-Fayed, the boyfriend of Princess Diana who died alongside her in the notorious 1997 car crash in Paris.