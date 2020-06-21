Ansel Elgort Denies Claim He Sexually Assaulted a 17-Year-Old in 2014
Actor Ansel Elgort has denied a claim he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old in 2014, claiming instead the two had a “brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship” that ended badly. The woman, who tweeted under the Twitter account #Itsgabby—which has been subsequently made private—said Friday that Elgort forced her to have sex, writing, “I didn’t want to do it... the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in’.” The actor responded to the allegations on Saturday in an Instagram post in which he claims the “description of events is simply not what happened” adding that the negative social media posts about him were “distressing.”
He went on to admit that he did have a relationship with a woman named Gabby in 2014 in New York. “Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.” He added, “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.”
Before making her account private after receiving both criticism and support, Gabby tweeted, “I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls.”