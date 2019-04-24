Alleged Gambino Mob Boss Killer Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of gunning down a New York mob boss pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon at his arraignment Wednesday, WABC reports. Anthony Comello allegedly shot Francesco “Frankie Boy” Cali in the first mob boss killing in the city in over 30 years. “This defendant allegedly wantonly and willfully took another life in cold blood and has now been indicted for murder and weapons charges,” District Attorney Michael McMahon reportedly said. “This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our Staten Island neighborhoods.”

Comello’s attorney, Robert Gottlieb, said his client would remain in protective custody while they submit a bail application. During Comello’s initial court appearance last month, he had phrases like “MAGA Forever,” “United We Stand MAGA,” and “Patriots In Charge” written on his hand. Gottlieb said his client was a conspiracy theorist who was influenced by right-wing, internet hate speech. Sources told WABC that Comello was in a relationship with the Gambino mob boss’ niece, and Cali did not approve of them dating.