Fauci Tells WHO Meeting: America is Back and Ready to Help in Global Pandemic Fight
STARTING OVER
Dr. Anthony Fauci has personally informed the World Health Organization that Donald Trump’s attempts to pull the United States back from the international response to the coronavirus pandemic are over. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, appeared early Thursday at a meeting of the WHO executive board. The doctor proudly announced that the U.S. “will remain a member of the World Health Organization,” and said that Biden had already signed paperwork that will extinguish Trump’s attempts to withdraw the nation from the WHO. Fauci went on to confirm that Biden intends to help the international effort to deliver vaccines to poorer countries, saying the U.S. will play its full part in advancing “multilateral efforts for COVID-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development.”