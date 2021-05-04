Drunk, Unlicensed Driver Fatally Ran Over Baby Niece Then Fled: Cops
APPALLING
Police in Minnesota have arrested a 28-year-old man who they say fatally ran over his baby niece while drunk. The Star Tribune reports that Anthony Goose visited his sister, Vanessa Goose, on Sunday afternoon then allegedly hit her 1-year-old daughter, Vivian “Vivi” Staples, as he was leaving their Shingobee Township home. Vanessa Goose said she believes Vivi “must have been behind the truck when he pulled out. The way he pulled out was careless.” By the time cops arrived, Anthony was gone but he later returned. A family member told Vanessa Goose that her brother “acted like he didn't know what happened” when he came back. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said he was drunk at the time, surpassing the legal blood alcohol level of 0.08%. According to officers, Anthony was already on probation and had a revoked license. He has been cited in the past for drunk driving while his 10-year-old daughter was in the car, officials say.