Anthony Martignetti of Iconic Prince Spaghetti Commercial Dies

The ad was a staple of 1970s television: A mom in the Italian section of Boston, hollering out of the window for her son to come home for dinner—“Anthony! Anthony!”—on a Wednesday, better known as Prince Spaghetti Day. The star of the documentary-style spot, seen running home through the streets of the North End, has died at the age of 63. Anthony Martignetti, passed away in his sleep, his family said. Born in Italy, he had worked as a court officer and said he was sometimes still recognized as the boy from the iconic commercial.