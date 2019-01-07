CHEAT SHEET
CAUGHT
Anthony Rauda Charged With Killing Father at Malibu Campground
A suspect was charged Monday with the murder of Tristan Beaudette, the father who was killed at a California campground this June while his two young daughters were sleeping beside him, according to a Monday report from The Los Angeles Times. Anthony Rauda now faces one count of murder and nine charges of attempted murder related to other shootings at Malibu Creek State Park between 2016 and 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said.
In recent years, the campground has been the scene of a series of mysterious shooting attacks: One camper reported being shot in the arm in November 2016, and another patron claimed a bullet missed her by inches. Officials said that the patrol who was shot in the arm was Rauda’s first alleged victim. NBC4 reports that the key discovery in the case reportedly came when forensic examination linked some of the shootings to the gun Rauda was allegedly carrying at the time of his arrest in October. Officials also said that Rauda has been linked with a series of other crimes for which there was not enough evidence to prosecute, including the shooting death of a woman in 2010. “It's a 10-year crime spree that could make a Hollywood movie,” one detective said. Rauda could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted.