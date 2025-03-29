Media

Former White House Aide Predicts Trump Will Sack Vance

YOU’RE FIRED

Anthony Scaramucci said the vice president hasn’t proven he has that MAGA “rizz” and foresees him going “the way of Mike Pence.”

President Donald Trump’s shortest-serving former spokesman thinks Vice President JD Vance is on borrowed time.

“At the end of the day, I predict JD Vance will go the way of Mike Pence,” Anthony Scaramucci, who held the post of White House director of communications for just ten days in 2017, said during a CNN appearance on Friday.

“The president will make him more irrelevant; he’ll do things to Vance that will compromise his position,” he went on. “He doesn’t like the attention that Vance is getting.”

Vice President JD Vance arrives at the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025.

Scaramucci’s comments followed a series of clips showing the vice president repeating almost word for word his boss’s statements.

The host also noted that Vance had, on several occasions, worn nearly the same outfit as Trump.

“I understand the modelling and the mimetic nature of the vice president, but I think it’s a mistake,” Scaramucci said, adding that the true test of Vance’s “full capitulation” is whether he shaves his beard.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, takes a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White Hous

Scaramucci added that, in his experience, Trump isn’t taken in by what he described as “sycophants,” further noting the president has thus far dodged reporters’ questions about whether he views Vance as his possible successor.

“He’s not the president,” Scaramucci said, arguing that whatever viewers make think of Trump, “he has the rizz for his team, MAGA” and that he thinks Vance hasn’t proven he’s in the same league.

“I think it’s probably annoying to the president that [Vance is] over-modeling him,” he added. “You know, people mistake this about [Trump], I don’t think he likes the obsequiousness stuff.”

