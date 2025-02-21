Politics

Scaramucci Claims Aides Feared Putin’s Mysterious ‘Hold’ Over Trump

‘WEIRD RELATIONSHIP’

Trump’s former White House communications director said he believed there’s some kind of “hold” on the U.S. president.

Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions.
Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Isabel van Brugen

Isabel van Brugen

Freelance Writer

isabelvanbrugen

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsGOP Rep. Rich McCormick Faces Furious Locals in Town Hall Event Gone Wrong
Matt Young
PoliticsElon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsBannon Does His Own Questionable Salute While Calling for a Third Trump Term
William Vaillancourt