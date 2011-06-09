Anthony Weiner Calls Bill Clinton

CHEAT SHEET
Maybe he should call Hillary, as well? Rep. Anthony Weiner called Bill Clinton on Wednesday to “express regret for his actions,” according to CNN. The call came before it was publicly revealed that Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, is pregnant. Also, a fifth woman in Georgia, Traci Nobles, was connected to the congressman Wednesday. The details in her case are less prurient than they are in some of the others: She and Weiner called each other “sexy” and “sugar” in an online conversation that one of Nobles’ roommates leaked to the Las Vegas Sun.