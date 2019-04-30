Anthony Weiner Having Hard Time Shopping His Book Proposal, Says Report

Sexting caused his dramatic fall from grace, now Anthony Weiner is trying his hand at a longer form of writing. The former congressman—who was released from prison earlier this year after serving time for sexting a 15-year-old girl—is reportedly going around New York City publishing houses trying to get a deal for a book proposal, according to the New York Post. However, he's so far failed to arouse any interest. “Every Simon & Schuster imprint has passed,” an industry insider told the newspaper. The project is reportedly being represented by agency Foundry Literary + Media which has previously backed books by Trevor Noah and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. It's not known what Weiner would cover in his book or if it'll be released under his ridiculed pseudonym, Carlos Danger.