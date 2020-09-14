Anthony Weiner’s New Job: CEO of an NYC Countertop Company
MORE SUSTAINABLE?
Disgraced congressman and one-time New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner is now the CEO of a Brooklyn-based sustainable countertop company, The New York Times reports. Weiner, who served 18 months in prison for exchanging explicit text messages with an underage girl, confirmed his new job after sending out a PR email for the business, called IceStone. Weiner included in the email a Mets blue-and-orange prototype of one of IceStone’s “recycled glass creations.” “Yep, it’s a company that believes in second chances,” Weiner’s LinkedIn profile states. “See where I’m going with this?” When asked about his thoughts on the 2020 election, Weiner told the Times he had stopped deeply following politics, adding that although open to discussing his new venture, he was “reluctant to mix dairy with meat here.”