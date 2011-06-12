Anthony Weiner, Paul Ryan, Rick Santorum and More Sunday Talk

Wasserman Schultz and Priebus: The Weiner DebatesSince Anthony Weiner had some "breathing room" and still didn't decide to resign, Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said now's the time for the much-maligned congressman to call it quits. But on Meet the Press, Wasserman Schultz didn't approve of RNC Chairman Reince Priebus' attempt to drag the Democratic leaders under the bus with Weinergate. Watch as the fireworks fly in this debate. Plus, look for David Gregory's odd pronunciation of "Weiner."

Pawlenty Blasts 'Obamneycare' GOP hopeful Tim Pawlenty says there's plenty wrong with candidate Mitt Romney's health-care overhauls—mainly that it's the same plan that Obama is using. On Fox News Sunday, Pawlenty said that instead of the failing methods of his opponents, in Minnesota he did market-based health-care reforms. Luckily, host Chris Wallace did not fall asleep during the interview.

Huntsman: Obama Failed on Economy, AfghanistanTo assess whether President Obama has had a successful run in the Oval Office, we turn to potential GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman. In this State of the Union interview, Obama's former ambassador to China tells us that Obama has proved to be a failure when it comes to the economy and Afghanistan. Osama bin Laden was not mentioned.

Ryan on Weiner's Lengthy RemovalWill the Democrats have to force Anthony Weiner out of his position? On Face the Nation, Rep. Steny Hoyer called Weiner's behavior "bizarre" and "unacceptable." Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Paul Ryan weighed in on the situation, expressing his concern for Weiner's wife Huma Abedin and the potentially lengthy process that may be necessary to remove Weiner from his duties.

Santorum: A True American ConservativeWill the real Rick Santorum please stand up? On the "Meet the Candidate" series on Meet the Press, the GOP candidate denounced Mitt Romney and Jon Huntsman as faux conservatives. And yes, while he did lose his last race, Santorum points to the fact that he's consistently conservative.

Powers: Weiner's Sociopathic Behavior The Daily Beast's Kirsten Powers sat down with Howard Kurtz on Reliable Sources to talk about her passionate piece about how Anthony Weiner, who she once dated, betrayed her. After watching some of Weiner's television interviews (he lied in every one of them), she said she realized his behavior was "sociopathic." Find out why she decided to write her story.

Sen. Shelby: Stimulus Won't Kill UnemploymentSen. Richard Shelby, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, went head to head with former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich on This Week. Shelby argued that another round of stimulus will not help reduce unemployment, instead pointing to tax reforms and incentives solutions. "We've grown the government, but we haven't grown the economy," he said.

