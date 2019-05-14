Anthony Weiner Released From New York City Halfway House

Anthony Weiner on Tuesday was released from a halfway house in the Bronx, where he finished his prison sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl in 2017. Weiner left the facility around 6 a.m., a full three months early for good behavior. “It’s good to be out,” the former congressman reportedly told the New York Post. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.” Weiner, who is working to solidify a book deal, will remain registered as a Level 1 sex offender.