Anthropologie's Black Friday Event Is the One of the Best Sales of 2021

‘Tis the season to be thrifty, and judging by the Anthropologie Black Friday Sales event, it’s clear the brand understands the assignment.

From now through Cyber Monday, November 29th, Anthropologie is offering shoppers a slew of deals across the site, including extra discounts on hundreds of items that are already marked down. Basically, Anthropologie's Black Friday sale means you can score seriously slashed prices on some of Anthro's best-selling clothing, accessories, luxe beauty products, chic home decor and furniture, and plenty of gift options for everyone on your list this year.

To begin, from now until Sunday, November 28th, 30 percent will be docked from regularly priced items (with some exclusions), while 30 percent will also be docked from sale items, which means you're getting deals up to 70 percent off sitewide—and this never happens! Then, on Friday, November 26th, there will be a 50 percent off discount on all sale items, as well as a free gift with any purchase of $75 or more. Yes, please.

Getting excited? We know—but that’s not all. On Sunday, November 28th, loyalty shoppers can enjoy a preview of what’s to come Cyber Monday (November 29) and enjoy 30 percent off regular prices (some exclusions will apply), as well as 50 percent off sale items. Non-loyalty shoppers will get access to these deals on Cyber Monday. All in all, Anthro Black Friday Sale really hooked us up this year with so many ways to save.

