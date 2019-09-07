We at Scouted get excited when our (and your) favorite brands expand their collections. And so we were duly excited to see Anthropologie beef up its home décor and furniture with new fall items. There’s a lot to look through, from furniture and wallpaper to kitchenware and bedding. Here are three dinnerware (!) highlights to get you started in what promises to be a high-design upgrade to your home this fall.

Lydia Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $74: These porcelain plates are perfect for entertaining and even better to elevate the most basic midnight sandwich into a gourmet-level culinary masterpiece into which you can’t wait to sink your teeth.

Evelyn Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $72: Black plates make a statement the floral-inspired edges on this set will brighten up the mood of any dinner. If you’re heading into a season of get-togethers, this set will soften everyone’s minds even before they scarf down your food.

Bistro Tile Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $96: This minimal stoneware set is designed with mosaic-inspired motifs and “a hint of glimmer.” It’s emulating Paris’s sidewalk cafes and you can emulate a delicious meal with each table setting.

Whatever your home needs, there’s a lot to choose from in Anthropologie’s latest drop. Take some time this weekend to look through your options and bring home the stepped up wares you’ve been waiting for. | Shop at Anthropologie >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.