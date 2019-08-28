CHEAT SHEET
HALF-OFF HAVEN
Anthropologie’s Sale Section is an Extra 50% Off. Here are the Top Things to Check Out.
End of summer is an amazing time to upgrade your wardrobe and prepare for the change over from boiling hot to cooler weather. Anthropologie is here to give you an extra boost of confidence in your clothes (and accessories and home goods) with an extra 50% off sale styles. And because this extra discount applies to the entire sale section, we thought it’d be good to give you our top 5 picks.
Corey Lynn Calter Clare Linen Dress, $65 (originally $195): T-shirt dresses are something that everyone should have in their closet for the end of summer. Pair this colorful dress with a denim jacket and a pair of booties and you have the perfect outfit for sunny days in the 70s.
Gulliver Draped Jacket, $40 (originally $130): Speaking of cooler days, throw this jacket over your shoulders for a day-to-night look that you’ll feel great in. The linen blend is breathable and comfortable and the Stone color is the perfect shade to pair with dark wash jeans.
Woven James Quilt, $60 (originally $228): If you’re in need of a transitional bedding option, this quilt is for you. It’s Oeko-Tex certified (no harmful chemicals here) and has a light poly fill to keep you warm without feeling overbearing when the Indian Summer kicks in.
Farylrobin Blanche Heels, $40 (originally $120): These chunky sandals are ones you’ll want to wear well into fall. The neutral tone and suede upper of these shoes means they will pair with practically anything you put them with.
Payton Knit Dress, $45 (originally $140): This stretchy, knit dress is the answer to working in the day and getting drinks at night. Pair it under a blazer for an edgy-but-polished look with a pair of boots and then toss on some heels when the sun goes down.
If home decor is more your speed, marked down furniture is an extra 25% off. So, get to crackin’. | Shop at Anthropologie >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.