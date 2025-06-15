Anti-Abortion Assassin Wore Creepy Latex Mask to Murder Dem

The FBI has released new images of Vance Boelter, the man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and shooting another, that show the mask he used as part of his ruse.

Authorities had previously revealed that Boelter impersonated a police officer during his spree, but new images shared by the FBI on Boelter’s wanted poster show that he also wore a latex mask. The images appear to be taken from doorbell or security camera footage.

FBI

A manhunt is currently underway for Boelter, who is accused of killing Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband. He is also believed to have shot State Senator John Hoffman and Hoffman’s wife. Boelter fled on foot following a shootout with police at the Hortman home. ADVERTISEMENT

In his abandoned vehicle, authorities found a list of nearly 70 potential targets, including Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, as well as abortion providers and advocates. Like Walz and Ohmar, both Hortman and Hoffman are Democrats.

Boelter most recently worked as a director of security patrols for Praetorian Guard Security Services, a company that offers “residential security patrols” by armed and uniformed guards.

Boelter’s bio on the company’s website states that he has been involved in “security situations” across the world, including in the West Bank, Southern Lebanon, and Gaza. The 57-year-old’s bio also states that, “He brings a great security aspect forged by both many on-the-ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. military.”

In 2019, Boelter was appointed to Minnesota’s Governor’s Workforce Development Board, which advises the governor on the state’s workforce, by Walz.