Anti-Elite TV Anchor Tours Skies in Billionaire’s Helicopter

Newly minted CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, who just days ago delivered a monologue railing against elites, joined billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for a helicopter tour of his city on Wednesday’s broadcast.

The segment, which served as a puff piece about Jones’ contribution to helping grow Dallas into what he calls the “ultimate mega-city in the middle of America,” saw Dokoupil and Jones take to the skies to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the Cowboys’ new HQ.

CBS Evening News

The segment was an unusual choice, considering Dokoupil’s prior condemnation of media elitism, which he shared online ahead of his disastrous debut in the evening anchor’s chair on Monday night.

“On too many stories, the press has missed the story,” Dokoupil told would-be viewers. “Because we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you.”

It is unclear how Jones, who is worth an estimated $17 billion, represents the perspective of the average American.

The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.

While a 10-day private jet tour of the country designed to introduce Dokoupil as evening news anchor was postponed as a result of President Donald Trump’s invasion of Venezuela and abduction of President Nicolás Maduro, forcing Dokoupil to make his unofficial debut from San Francisco on Saturday night, the anchor is now on his nationwide tour, making stops in Miami and Dallas this week before heading to Minneapolis on Thursday.

Despite his anti-elite protestations, the 45-year-old is no stranger to privilege. Dokoupil resides in a four-level townhouse in one of Brooklyn’s most exclusive enclaves with his wife, MS NOW correspondent Katy Tur, and their two children.

Dokoupil joined CBS Evening News from the network's morning show, where he was a co-host. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Dokoupil was named evening news anchor by MAGA-curious CBS News boss Bari Weiss, who is working overtime to make the network more palatable to conservatives. He was previously the co-host of CBS’ morning news show.

Dokoupil, a former Daily Beast reporter, was educated at the $53,000-a-year Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami before studying at George Washington University and Columbia.

His promotion was mired in controversy, with network staffers calling his appointment an “insult to the storied news giants who came before him,” including Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather, and dismissing Dokoupil as a “mediocre straight white man.”

Dokoupil and Tur met while working together at MSNBC in the mid-2010s. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Weiss, who is behind the show’s attempted rebranding as a voice of the common man, has similarly rarefied credentials, having attended private school in Pittsburgh before enjoying her own Ivy League education at Columbia.

She was installed as editor-in-chief of CBS News following billionaire nepo baby David Ellison’s takeover of parent company Paramount and acquisition of Weiss’ outlet, The Free Press.

Her tenure has already been marked by several challenges, with the network facing increasing backlash for its overly sympathetic coverage of Trump administration policies and officials.

Bari Weiss, pictured here with Speaker Mike Johnson, has been criticized for spearheading coverage that is overly sympathetic to the Trump administration. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The

George Clooney, who played legendary CBS News journalist Edward R. Murrow in Broadway’s Good Night, and Good Luck—and co-wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated 2005 movie upon which it is based—expressed concerns about Weiss dismantling the once-respected network.

“Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,” Clooney told Variety late last month. “Am I worried about film studios? Sure. It’s my business, but my primary loyalty is to my country. I’m much more worried about how we inform ourselves and how we’re going to discern reality without a functioning press.”