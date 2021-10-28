Anti-Masker Arrested After Punching Flight Attendant in Mid-Air Rage, Witnesses Say
LOST IT
A passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to California became so enraged after being told to wear a mask that he repeatedly punched a female flight attendant, according to eyewitnesses. The flight from JFK to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport was diverted to Denver International on Wednesday after the alleged air-rage incident. A passenger told CBSLA the alleged assault happened halfway through the flight when another passenger became unruly during a mask dispute. The eyewitness, Mackenzie Rose, later told The Daily Beast: “He was in first or business class, the flight attendant was a woman of color. I saw her walk by and she had blood on the outside of her mask, which bless her she was still wearing.” Rose said the man punched the woman twice, and added: “If you’re not prepared to wear a mask, you’re not prepared to fly.” The flight attendant was taken to a hospital after landing. American Airlines said in a statement: “We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines.” Police have not released the passenger’s name.