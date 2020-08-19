Anti-Muslim Activist Laura Loomer Wins Florida GOP House Primary
LOOMERING IS IN
Pro-Trump internet personality and anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer has won Florida’s House District 21 Republican primary. Loomer took a decisive lead over fellow Republicans Christian Acosta and Michael Vilardi, though will likely be defeated by incumbent Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel, who has held the seat since 2012. Loomer has gained notoriety for performing stunts online, having chained herself to the door of Twitter’s New York headquarters while wearing a Star of David after she was banned from the platform and developing a practice she calls “Loomering,” in which she yells at Democrats on camera. Loomer has also called Islam a “cancer on society” and trapped undocumented immigrants into trespassing on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s property.