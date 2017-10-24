Anti-Trump GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Will Not Seek Re-Election

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election when his current term ends. In his announcement, Flake, a frequent critic of President Trump, condemned the current state of Republican politics. “Here's the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can't in good conscience take,” Flake told The Arizona Republic. “It would require me to believe in positions I don't hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.” His current challenger for the seat was far-right Arizona State Sen. Kelli Ward; and U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the favorite to be the Democratic senate nominee. Following the news of his retirement, Flake took the Senate floor to deliver a powerful address railing against Trump and the current state of politics.
