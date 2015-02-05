Anti-Vaxx Documentary Gets L.A. Premiere

CHEAT SHEET
An anti-vaccine documentary got its very own Hollywood moment at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday. The premiere of director Eric Gladen’s Trace Amounts drew celebrity pediatricians like Bob Sears and Jay Gordon, both of whom support parents who want to delay or refuse vaccines for their children. Gladen says he began researching vaccines after a tetanus shot he received caused sensitivity to noise, anxiety, and erratic behavior. “Has the science been answered?” he asked a reporter from the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the question.”