Anti-Vaxxer Films Himself Stealing J&J Vial From Minnesota Pharmacy
‘I’M GONNA INVESTIGATE’
An unhinged anti-vaxxer in Minnesota boasted about stealing a COVID-19 vaccine dose after tricking CVS staff into thinking he was there to get a shot. The man, identified by Newsweek as Thomas Humphrey, filmed himself telling an employee that he wanted to read the ingredients on the vial, before he grabbed the box and took off with it. “I will be taking my vaccine here guys. We’re gonna go test this, we’re gonna bring it to the lab,” he said. The man kept claiming he was going to “investigate” the vaccine—something that countless government agencies, physicians, universities and companies have been doing. As he got in his car, he said: “Praise the lord guys, I got a full vial this time. Full vial. And uh they're definitely calling the cops.” Indeed, the Anoka County Sheriff's office later arrested, booked and released him on a charge of obstructing an investigation.