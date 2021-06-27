Anti-Vaxxers Protest Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Reopening Over ‘Segregation’

Read it at NJ.Com
Not everyone was happy about Bruce Springsteen’s return to Broadway this weekend with his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway. A small group of angry anti-vaxxers protested the event over the Boss’s requirement that all attendees prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19, carrying signs that read “unmasked, unvaxxed, unafraid,” “no vax passports,” and “Bruce Springsteen is for segregation on Broadway.” The event, held at the St. James Theater, will have a limited run through Sept. 4. The vaccination requirement applies to all attendees over 16. The only exception is those who cannot be vaccinated for health or religious reasons.