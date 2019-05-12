Anti-Vaxxers Targeting Pro-Vaccine Doctors With Fake Bad Reviews

Doctors are being attacked online by anti-vaccine activists for recommending vaccines to patients, according to a report by the Boston Globe. The paper outlines the case of Dr. Monique Tello who found that she had been peppered with 100 negative reviews and derogatory comments on a number of physician ratings sites for speaking out in favor of vaccines. None of the people who posted reviews were her patients, and only after she threatened a lawsuit did the websites take down the reviews. The move to discredit pro-vaccine doctors is gaining speed despite an increase in measles in places where the anti-vax movement is strongest, according to the Globe. None of the anti-vaccine websites would comment for the paper’s article.