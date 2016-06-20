Anton Yelchin’s Jeep Was Recalled

The model of Jeep that killed Anton Yelchin in a freak accident Saturday was recalled months ago over a problem with its parking gear. Los Angeles police officials said it appeared the 5,000-pound Jeep Grand Cherokee had not been correctly placed in park. Yelchin was allegedly standing behind it when it rolled backward down his driveway, pinning him against a mailbox pillar and a security fence at his L.A. home. According to a report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned the defect might lead to “drivers erroneously concluding that their vehicle’s transmission is in the PARK position.” Then they “may be struck by the vehicle and injured if they attempt to get out of the vehicle while the engine is running and the parking brake is not engaged.”
