Antonio Banderas Reveals He Has COVID-19 on 60th Birthday, Is ‘Confident’ He Will Recover
SOME BIRTHDAY GIFT
Antonio Banderas is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine. On Monday the freshly minted sexagenarian revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.
“I want to make public that today, the 10th of August, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the illness COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote. “I would like to add that I am relatively OK, only a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and is affecting so many people around the planet. I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly launched 60 years,” Banderas concluded, “to which I arrive full of desires and dreams. A big hug to everyone.”