    Antonio Banderas Reveals He Has COVID-19 on 60th Birthday, Is ‘Confident’ He Will Recover

    SOME BIRTHDAY GIFT

    Laura Bradley

    Entertainment Reporter

    Jon Nazca/REUTERS

    Antonio Banderas is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine. On Monday the freshly minted sexagenarian revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

    “I want to make public that today, the 10th of August, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the illness COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote. “I would like to add that I am relatively OK, only a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and is affecting so many people around the planet. I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly launched 60 years,” Banderas concluded, “to which I arrive full of desires and dreams. A big hug to everyone.”

