Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown seemingly defended his decision to avoid providing child support after his arrest in Florida last week over a missed payment. Brown was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after a judge found he missed a $15,000 child support payment to Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his 15-year-old daughter. Jackson earlier told TMZ that Brown owes nearly $31,000. Brown posted his concise thoughts on the matter on Tuesday, writing “Fuck Child Support” to social media, accompanied by a seemingly AI-generated image of himself in Steelers gear running away from a woman.