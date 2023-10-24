CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Doubles Down After Arrest: ‘F--k Child Support’

    WELL THEN

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Former NFL player Antonio Brown

    Joe Sargent/Getty

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown seemingly defended his decision to avoid providing child support after his arrest in Florida last week over a missed payment. Brown was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after a judge found he missed a $15,000 child support payment to Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his 15-year-old daughter. Jackson earlier told TMZ that Brown owes nearly $31,000. Brown posted his concise thoughts on the matter on Tuesday, writing “Fuck Child Support” to social media, accompanied by a seemingly AI-generated image of himself in Steelers gear running away from a woman.

    Read it at Mediaite