CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    COURSE CORRECTION?

    Antonio Brown Enrolls at Central Michigan University

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jasen Vinlove/ USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters

    After being cut by the New England Patriots and publicly declaring he’s done with the NFL, embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown revealed a new plan: He’s going back to school. Brown posted a roster of four classes to his Instagram account on Monday, and Central Michigan University confirmed he is enrolled as an online student. Brown left CMU in 2009 to turn pro—and it’s also where he met Britney Taylor, who has accused him of rape. A second woman has also accused him of sexual misconduct, and the Patriots released him after he allegedly sent her intimidating messages. The courses Brown is taking are Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying, and Racism and Equality.

    Read it at MLive.com