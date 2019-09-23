CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
COURSE CORRECTION?
Antonio Brown Enrolls at Central Michigan University
Read it at MLive.com
After being cut by the New England Patriots and publicly declaring he’s done with the NFL, embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown revealed a new plan: He’s going back to school. Brown posted a roster of four classes to his Instagram account on Monday, and Central Michigan University confirmed he is enrolled as an online student. Brown left CMU in 2009 to turn pro—and it’s also where he met Britney Taylor, who has accused him of rape. A second woman has also accused him of sexual misconduct, and the Patriots released him after he allegedly sent her intimidating messages. The courses Brown is taking are Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying, and Racism and Equality.