Antonio Brown ‘No Longer a Buc,’ Coach Says, After NFL Player Strips and Exits Field
WHAT THE BUC!?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown made a bizarre exit off the field during a Sunday game, stripping down to his pants and cleats as he did so. During the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets, the visibly agitated wide receiver refused efforts by teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard to calm him. Struggling out of his jersey, pads, and undershirt, Brown hurled some of his equipment towards the stands.
He then jogged across the end zone and towards the locker room, waving to fans as he went. According to ESPN, Brown was reportedly benched before leaving the field. “He is no longer a Buc,” coach Bruce Arians said after the game. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.” Brown’s antics come a month after a three-game suspension without pay was imposed on the player after it was found he had “misrepresented” his COVID vaccination status.