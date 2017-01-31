Anwar al-Awlaki’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Killed in U.S. Raid

In addition to a Navy SEAL being killed during U.S. raid in Yemen on Sunday, NBC News confirmed that also killed in the firefight was the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the U.S.-born al Qaeda leader who was killed by U.S. forces five years ago. The strike in southern Yemen was ordered by President Donald Trump—the first of his presidency—and resulted in the deaths of three al Qaeda leaders in addition to an unknown amount of noncombatants. The 8-year-old girl, Nawar Anwar al-Awlaki, known as “Nora,” was an American citizen by her late father, and is the second younger al-Awlaki to be killed by U.S. forces. Two weeks after the controversial extrajudicial killing of Anwar in late 2011, a U.S. drone strike killed his 16-year-old son Abdulrahman, who military officials said was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time during an airstrike intended for an al Qaeda leader.
