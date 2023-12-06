AP African American Studies Course Makes BLM Optional

Read it at Miami Herald
Black Lives Matter will be an optional topic in the revised AP African American Studies course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threw a hissy fit about it. The College Board released the final version of the Advanced Placement class on Wednesday, and the Miami Herald reports that it also excludes lessons on the Black queer experience and makes discussion of reparations optional. However, some authors that Florida objected to remain in the curriculum, leaving it unclear whether the state would bar it.