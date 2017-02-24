AP: DHS Draft Refutes Trump’s Threat Warnings from Banned Nations

Homeland Security analysts did not find enough evidence that individuals from the seven countries named in President Donald Trump’s executive order are a terror threat, according to a draft report obtained by the Associated Press. Despite claims by the White House, the DHS draft report allegedly states that very few citizens of those Muslim-majority countries have been involved in terrorist activities, and that coming from one of those nations is an “unlikely indicator” of a terror threat. “Whiel DHS was asked to draft a comprehensive report on this issue, the document you’re referencing was commentary from a single intelligence source versus an official, robust document with thorough interagency sourcing,” a spokeswoman told the AP, adding that the draft is “incomplete.” The White House has said it plans to issue a new executive order soon, in response to a court ruling which put the original order on hold. The new executive action will reportedly name the same seven countries.
