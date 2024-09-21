Apalachee Suspect’s Mom Accused of Abusing Her Mother
FAMILY MATTERS
The mother of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray was indicted on charges of elder abuse. The indictment, filed Sept. 16 in Georgia, alleges that Marcee Gray taped her then 73-year-old mother Deborah Polhamus to a chair and took her cell phone before leaving her incapacitated there for nearly a day in 2023. Gray faces single counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft. If found guilty, she faces up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charge of felony elder exploitation. According to the incident report, Gray supposedly became upset with her mother after she refused to help confront Gray’s ex-husband. Law enforcement arrested Gray on Nov. 6 in a separate incident and found methamphetamine and fentanyl. Gray claimed she warned the school of an “extreme emergency” before her son Colton allegedly opened fire on his classmates on Sept. 4.