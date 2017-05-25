Appeals Court Upholds Block on Trump Travel Ban

CHEAT SHEET
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Thursday, saying the executive order “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.” Trump’s executive order planned to restrict travel from several predominantly Muslim countries. In particular, the ruling noted that president Trump’s power to deny entry to immigrants, while “broad,” isn’t “absolute.” In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department “strongly disagrees” with the ruling, adding it will “seek review of this case in the United States Supreme Court.”