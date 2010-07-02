Apple Acknowledges iPhone Flaw

CHEAT SHEET
The iPhone 4’s weak signal when held improperly sure sounds like a hardware problem, but Apple says it’s not: The company plans to release a software update that it says will correct a flaw in the way the phone displays signal strength. "Users observing a drop of several bars when they grip their iPhone in a certain way are most likely in an area with very weak signal strength, but they don't know it because we are erroneously displaying four or five bars," Apple said in a statement. "Their big drop in bars is because their high bars were never real in the first place." If it's just a software problem, then why is Apple hiring antenna engineers? Gizmodo says the software update won't fix the antenna problem.