Don’t Feel Like Losing Your Suitcase? AirTags Can Help

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether we like it or not, travel is huge this time of year. Sadly, traveling (especially during its peak season), comes with a very real risk that your suitcase will be lost or misplaced during your journey. And, if you’ve ever been through the hell that is a lost suitcase <raises hand>, it only makes sense that you’d want to do everything in your power to avoid that unpleasant, “character-building” experience again.

Enter AirTags for luggage. In case you’re not familiar with AirTags, these button-shaped tracking devices allow you to find your stuff (luggage, keys, wallet, and even pets!) with the help of Bluetooth. For suitcase tracking, simply stash the AirTag in your luggage and go about your life without worry. If your suitcase is lost, track your AirTag with the Find My app to figure out where it is—it’s that simple.

The FAA recently confirmed that it’s just fine to use AirTags in your luggage on flights, making this a good option if you want to be absolutely certain that your suitcase won’t get lost in the shuffle—and if it does, you’ll be able to track it down without having to rely on the airline to help.

Apple AirTag Tracker Apple’s AirTag has an impressive 76,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, where you can read plenty of testimonials from people who said it helped them track down lost luggage. (Worth noting: Others said it helped them feel more comfortable that their gear would arrive at the right spot when they had to go through a last-minute flight change.) The AirTag is powered by a lithium battery, which is conveniently included. If you’re traveling with the family, you can also invest in a four-pack here. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Best Buy $ 30

