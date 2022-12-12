The Best Wine Aerators for a Better Pour ASAP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As many wine drinkers know, bottles of wine taste exceptionally good when they’ve had a moment to breathe. This allows for oxidation to increase the flavors and soften tannins for a smoother sip. But who wants to sit there staring at a bottle of wine as it languishes in the decanter for a better pour? Certainly not me. That’s where wine aerators come into play.

These handy, wine-enhancing devices oxidize wine in the amount of time it takes to pour it out. Basically, you get all the perks of using a decanter without the agonizing wait time to enjoy your drink. But, as with most kitchen tools, there’s a range of wine aerators, and not all of them are created equal. Some wine aerators simply oxidize your wine—which is great, of course—but others tack on added bells and whistles, like special filters to pull out sulfites and reduce hangovers.

Whether you’re looking to kick your wine game up a notch but have zero patience or are on the hunt for the perfect gift for your wine-loving buddy on your holiday shopping list, these top-performing wine aerators will do the trick.

Rabbit Wine Aerator and Pourer Down from $15 Yup, it’s possible to get a wine aerator for under $15. The Rabbit is a popular choice and while it doesn’t have any fancy filters or spouts, it does aerate your wine. Simply pop the aerator on top of your bottle and pour—it’s that easy. Thanks to its silicone base that fits securely into your bottle, you don't even have to worry about drips and spills. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ullo Wine Purifier With 4 Selective Sulfite Filters Down from $80 Ullo’s wine aerator actually purifies your wine, weeding out sulfites and histamines that can lead to hangovers without altering the flavor and texture of your drink. Ullo is technically a filter, and it has the option to turn the aerator on and off. The whole apparatus rests on top of your glass—simply pour your wine over top and let it do its thing. When you’re done, toss it in the dishwasher. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Sommelier Wine Aerator-Pourer-Stopper This triple hyphenate wine aerator is not messing around. It works as a wine pourer and stopper while also aerating your wine with the help of a special integrated spiral system. This aerator is made from stainless steel and built to last. It’s also petite enough to store in a drawer. Buy at Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Wayfair $ 37

Aervana Electric Wine Aerator, Pourer & Dispenser Want an aerator that has its own tap? Meat the Aervana. This electric wine aerator fits on top of your bottle and pulls the wine up, aerating it before it’s dispensed. Just pop it on, press a button, and wait for the goodness to flow. To clean it, simply flush it with water and set it aside for the next good time. Buy at Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Crate & Barrel $ 100

Vinturi Red Wine Aerator The Vinturi Red Wine Aerator is simple and easy to use—and that’s what’s so great about it. It doesn’t use charcoal or a battery and doesn’t require any fancy handling on your end. Instead, simply hold it above your glass and pour your wine on in. It promises to add the same full flavor you’d get from 1.5 hours of decanting. Think of all the time you’ll save! It’s dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Crate & Barrel $ 36

TRIBELLA Classic Multi-Stream Wine Aeration Device This aerator is beyond simple to use: Just pop it on the top of your wine bottle and pour. It aerates the wine quickly, shooting it out through three stainless steel tubes to deliver ample (aerated) wine to your glass. This wine aerator comes with its own protective carrying case, so you can take it on the road. And it’s worth pointing out, it’s petite enough to slip into a stocking. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

