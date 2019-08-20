It’s Simple. Pour Yourself Some of Your Favorite Wine and Let Ullo Make It Better.

CHEAT SHEET
While wine is my so-called drink of choice, I’m not a wine expert and have no plans to ever become one. But I know I generally like Malbec over Cabernet and Pinot Grigio over Chardonnay. I also know I don’t like sediment in my wine and notice when more affordable wine carries a certain bite on its way down my gullet. After Ullo sent me a sample of its wine purifier, my partner and I plan to purify every bottle we drink henceforth (especially when we have friends over). When we set to test Ullo’s Wine Purifier, we naturally poured an unfiltered glass of red we had lying around (Ullo works just as well with white wine, too) and then poured some through the Ullo. The results for us were very obvious (which actually surprised me given my lack of expertise). The purified wine, which Ullo promises comes out as it was intended, sulfite- and sediment-free, is much, much smoother. And in its smoothness, we both found more flavor. Whatever characteristics smarter drinkers might name and label (“earthy” or “nutty”), I was confident in at least identifying as good and smooth and, well, good. The process is very simple. The Ullo comes with a pack of six filters, which you pop into the ball-like device in less than a second. You then place the Ullo at the top of the carafe it comes with or your preferred glass —it’s designed to fit them all. The wine collects at the top and filters fairly quickly—slightly faster than water journeying through a Brita, I’d say. And that’s it. It’s ready for drinking. Each filter covers a bottle’s worth of wine and additional filters come in 10-packs, going for $30 each. And while the hand-blown carafe accompanying this Ullo purifier is beautiful and versatile, you can also get Ullo’s similarly highly-rated decanter, which gives you the versatility to use with or without the Ullo. Regardless of that stylistic choice, the Ullo Wine Purifier is a must in any home that enjoys wine. | Get it on Amazon >
