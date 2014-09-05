Apple Boosts Security After Nude Hack

Apple is moving to minimize the risk of hacking that resulted in the dumping of nude photos of dozens of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence onto the Internet. The tech behemoth said it will beef up security measures, adding alerts that will tell people about activities that could be signs of a break-in. Customers will be sent email and "push notifications" that show up prominently on iPhones and iPads when someone tries to change the password for a customer's account, upload backed-up account data to a new device, or log into customers' accounts for the first time from an unknown device. The notifications will start going out in the next two weeks. Some victims of the celebrity nude-photos upload had said Apple's iCloud system was part of the problem. The company says an investigation revealed no breach of its data servers.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10